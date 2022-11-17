GOLE1 R Android touchscreen mini PC

HIGOLE has introduced a new touchscreen android mini PC this week in the form of the GOLE1. Available in two different versions, either the GOLE1 R equipped with a 5.5 inch touchscreen, display and built-in battery priced at $353. Or as a barebones system without display or battery in the form of the GOLE1 RN priced at $300. Although both mini PC systems feature LPDDR4 memory, eMMC storage, a handy microSD card reader together with a variety of full size ports in the form of 1 x Gigbait Ethernet, 1 x HDMI 2.1 output, 1 x HDMI 1.4 input, 1 x USB Type-C (for power, DisplayPort, or USB functionality), 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack and 1 x IR port for use with remote controls.

GOLE1 R Android mini PC

Brad Linder over at the Liliputing website explains a little more about the new mini PC :

“The RK3588 processor is an octa-core chip with four 2.4 GHz ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores, four 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 cores, Mali-G610 MP4 graphics, a neural processing unit with up to 6 TOPs performance, and support for 8K video playback. So I’m not particularly convinced that the GOLE1 RN is a very good deal. But the GOLE1 R might be slightly more attractive thanks to its tablet-like features including a touchscreen display, 2500 mAh battery, mic, speaker, and g-sensor for automatic screen rotation.”

Source : Liliputing : NotebookCheck





