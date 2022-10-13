Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ touchscreen desktop canvas $4,300

In addition to launching its new Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 tablet, Microsoft has also introduced a new desktop system in the form of the Surface Studio 2+. Originally launched back in 2016 the latest generation Surface Studio all-in-one desktop workstation is equipped with a 28-inch 3:2 display with Zero Gravity Hinge allowing the system to transform from a display into a touchscreen canvas as in the image below.

“As work environments have evolved in recent years, we’ve seen strong ongoing demand for this elegant, powerful and versatile product. As we meet that demand, we’ve rearchitected our Surface Studio processing engine utilizing an updated Intel® Core™ i7 H Series processor, with up to 50% faster CPU performance.”

Surface Studio 2+

“We’ve designed NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 discrete graphics to double the graphics performance, achieving the most realistic ray-traced graphics when you craft 3D designs or render models. We’ve enhanced and modernized the display, cameras, Studio Mics and ports – including USB-C with Thunderbolt 4. With Windows 11, Surface Studio 2+ also meets Secured-core PC standards.”

For more details on all the new hardware unveiled by Microsoft this week jump over to the official Windows Blog by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft



