10 Fallout games join NVIDIA GeForce NOW library

If you have been enjoying the new Fallout TV series that recently premiered on Amazon Prime and would like to dive a little deeper into the Fallout games and franchise. You’ll be pleased to know that Bethesda has joined forces with NVIDIA to make 10 Fallout games available in the GeForce NOW library. Take on the role of a sole survivor of Vault 111 in Fallout 4, emerging from cryogenic stasis to find a world devastated by nuclear war. You’ll navigate the ruins of Boston, encountering mutated creatures, hostile factions, and the remnants of humanity struggling to survive. With a dynamic crafting system and the ability to build and customize settlements, you’ll shape the fate of the Commonwealth.

Access the Wasteland

The wasteland awaits, and with NVIDIA GeForce NOW, you have the power to shape its future. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the Fallout series or a newcomer eager to experience its immersive world, streaming these games on GeForce NOW offers an unparalleled level of accessibility and convenience. In Fallout 76, you’ll explore the early days of post-nuclear Appalachia, 25 years after the bombs fell. As one of the first to emerge from the vaults, you’ll team up with other survivors to rebuild society, battling against mutated beasts and competing factions. The game’s multiplayer focus allows you to join forces with friends or forge your own path in a shared world.

So grab your Pip-Boy, stock up on Stimpaks, and prepare to embark on a journey through the post-apocalyptic landscape. With Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 at your fingertips, courtesy of NVIDIA GeForce NOW, your adventures in the wasteland are just a click away. Get ready to build, explore, and survive like never before.

Embark on Your

One of the greatest advantages of Fallout on NVIDIA GeForce NOW is the flexibility it offers. Whether you’re gaming on your PC, Mac, Android device, or smart TV, you can access your Fallout adventures whenever and wherever you want. With various membership options available, including a free tier, you can start your journey through the wasteland without breaking the bank. For the ultimate experience, consider upgrading to the Ultimate membership, which offers enhanced features like 4K streaming and RTX ON for supported games.

Beyond the wasteland, NVIDIA GeForce NOW opens up a world of gaming opportunities. With a constantly expanding library that includes the latest releases and beloved classics, you’ll never run out of new experiences to explore. Dive into the stealthy depths of Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, test your reflexes in the fast-paced Ghostrunner, or engage in grand-scale strategy with Terra Invicta. No matter your gaming preferences, GeForce NOW has something to offer.

As cloud gaming continues to transform the industry, NVIDIA GeForce NOW remains at the forefront, delivering high-quality, accessible gaming experiences to players around the world. With Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 now available on the platform, there’s never been a better time to join the ranks of the survivors and explore the wasteland on your own terms.

GeForce NOW Ultimate Membership

As a GeForce NOW Ultimate member, you’ll experience the wasteland like never before. With up to 4K streaming quality, the visuals of Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 come to life in stunning detail. From the rusted ruins of abandoned buildings to the lush landscapes of Appalachia, every aspect of the game world is enhanced.

Longer gaming sessions and faster access to servers ensure that your adventures are uninterrupted. Whether you’re engaging in intense firefights with Super Mutants or exploring vast underground vaults, GeForce NOW delivers a seamless and responsive gaming experience.

With the recent release of the Fallout series TV adaptation, there’s no better time to immerse yourself in the franchise’s rich lore and gripping storylines. As you play through the games, you’ll uncover the secrets of the wasteland and make choices that shape the future of the world.



