Win a one-of-a-kind Fallout Vault Box from Xbox

Xbox has partnered with the upcoming “Fallout” series on Prime Video to create the Xbox and Fallout Vault Box, a limited-edition, secure storage unit for gaming equipment. The collaboration celebrates the series premiere on April 11 and draws inspiration from the post-apocalyptic world of the “Fallout” video game franchise.

You can enter the Xbox sweepstakes by following Xbox on X (formerly Twitter) and retweeting the official Xbox sweepstakes tweet during the Entry Period. The giveaway runs exclusively from today through April 7, 2024. For official rules and eligibility details, visit the official Microsoft Xbox website.

Fallout Vault Box Competition

This isn’t just any storage box. Weighing in at a hefty 250 pounds, it’s a veritable fortress, reminiscent of the vaults from the game itself. Designed by the security experts at Fort Knox, it’s built to withstand almost anything. The Vault Box boasts heavy-duty bolts, a digital keypad for secure access, and a high fire rating, ensuring that your gaming equipment is protected from both physical and elemental threats.

But it’s not all about security. The Vault Box is a sight to behold, with its steel body and design elements inspired by the “Fallout” series. It’s a statement piece that screams durability and style, making it a must-have for any serious collector or fan of the franchise.

And there’s more. When you get your hands on this Vault Box, you’ll also find a special edition Fallout-themed Xbox Series X console and a customizable Xbox Wireless Controller inside. You can even add your personal touch to the controller using the Xbox Design Lab, making your gaming setup truly unique.

Now, here’s the exciting part. Xbox is giving you the chance to win one of these Vault Boxes. They’re holding a sweepstakes, and all you have to do is interact with Xbox on their social media channels during the entry period. It’s that simple to throw your hat in the ring for a chance to win this incredible piece of gaming history.

This collaboration between Xbox and the “Fallout” franchise is more than just a nod to the series’ enduring popularity. It’s a celebration of the upcoming “Fallout” series on Prime Video, which is set to bring the game’s world to life on the small screen. The Vault Box is a way for fans to commemorate the series premiere and keep their gaming gear safe in style.

So, if you’re a fan of “Fallout,” or if you just love unique, high-quality gaming accessories, this Vault Box is something you won’t want to miss. It’s a tribute to the series’ rich legacy and a practical, secure storage solution rolled into one. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of “Fallout” history and keep your gaming setup safe from the outside world.



