Elgato Fallout streaming Stream Deck, microphone and accessories

If you have been patiently waiting for the release of the new Elgato Fallout Stream Deck, streaming microphone and accessories you will be pleased to know that the day has finally arrived. However if you’re ready to transform your streaming setup into a Vault-Tec command center, you’ll want to act fast.

This Fallout streaming gear is available for a limited time, exclusively on the Elgato website. Whether you’re looking to purchase individual pieces like the Wave DX: Fallout Edition microphone or the complete Vault Overseer Broadcast Kit, Elgato offers competitive pricing with the added value of bundle savings. Plus, each bundle comes with a complimentary XLR cable to ensure you’re fully equipped to take on the wasteland.

Stream Deck: Fallout Edition

Surviving the wastes requires laser-fast reflexes. Like a Vault Dweller’s trusty Pip-Boy, Stream Deck places controls right at your fingertips—so you’re never slow on the draw. It’s adorned in iconic artwork and endlessly customizable, as one-of-a-kind as your in-game reputations.

Wave DX: Fallout Edition

When one wrong word means getting blasted to bits, Wave DX ensures clear communication. It’s a dynamic microphone that sounds incredible right out of the box—and looks great in RAD green. So listeners hear your voice perfectly, whether you’re bartering scrap or commanding squadmates.

Wave XLR: Fallout Edition

Powered by Wave XLR, your microphone cuts through the static of the wastes like a .308 round. It’s an all-in-one audio interface and mixer, in a design inspired by post-nuclear Americana. With sound this clear and controls this easy, you’ll own the airwaves like the best wasteland DJs.

Wave Mic Arm LP: Fallout Edition

In a world of raiders and killer robots, it helps to keep a low profile. Wave Mic Arm LP holds your microphone in position, while laying low to free up your view. Push it aside, swing it back, rotate 360 degrees—Mic Arm LP is there when you need it, decked out in atompunk flair.

Vault Overseer Kits

Fans can also opt to bundle three or more devices:

Vault Overseer Broadcast Kit: Stream Deck, Wave DX, Wave XLR, and Wave Mic Arm LP

Vault Overseer Audio Kit: Wave DX, Wave XLR, and Wave Mic Arm LP

Elgato and Bethesda Softworks have have also designed a comprehensive set of digital assets that further enhance your streaming experience. As a streamer, you have access to a treasure trove of Pip-Boy-inspired icons, immersive screensavers, and a voice modifier that brings the franchise's iconic audio environments to life. These digital assets allow you to customize your stream to match your unique style and create a truly authentic Fallout experience for your audience. With these tools at your fingertips, you can transport your viewers into the heart of the wasteland, creating an unforgettable streaming journey.



