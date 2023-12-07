New Honda EV Series to be unveiled at CES 2024

Honda has revealed that it will be unveiling a new EV Series at CES 2024 in Las Vegas in January of next year, the car will be unveiled at a press event on the 9th of January 2024 and they released a teaser photo of the car.

Honda has been conducting business based on its Global Brand Slogan: The Power of Dreams – How we move you. This slogan conveys the message that Honda will create mobility products and services which enable people to “transcend various constraints such as time and place,” and to “augment their abilities and possibilities.” With such mobility products and services, Honda will support the realization of dreams of more people and become the driving force that moves society forward.

Moreover, Honda is aiming to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities Honda is involved in by 2050. To this end, the company is pursuing electrification to achieve its automobile electrification target of “increasing the ratio of EV and FCEV sales to 100% globally by 2040.”

At its booth and through its special CES 2024 website, Honda will showcase various items including the global EV series models and some key technologies which represent the significant transformation Honda is currently undergoing in line with the spirit of the Global Brand Slogan and the direction of electrification.

We are looking forward to finding out more information about the new Honda EV Series and finding out the design of the car and also what sort fr range it will come with, we will have more information next month.

Source Honda



