2023 Honda Civic Type R gets official

The new 2023 Honda Civic Type R is now official and Honda has revealed that it recently broke the front-wheel drive lap record at Suzuka Circuit in Japan.

The new Civic Type R will be powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged engine and it will come with a six-speed manual transmission.

“With the all-new Civic Type R, Honda engineers have again delivered on our goal to create the most rewarding driving experience in the performance hatchback segment,” said Tom Gardner, Senior Vice President, Honda Motor Europe. “Through exceptional advancements and the application of motorsport-derived technologies, we have exceeded the capabilities of even the stripped out, lightweight version of the previous model. It is this dedication to performance excellence that has made the Civic Type R so popular with driving purists for 25 years.”

Developed under the model concept of creating the “Ultimate Sports 2.0,” the new Type R builds on sleek and sporty silhouette of the recently revealed Honda Civic e:HEV. To enhance the sportier look and elevate driving performance, the Type R is noticeably lower and wider in stance. The squat form is enhanced through wheel arches that flare out over lightweight 19-inch matte black alloy wheels, shod with bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.

Honda has said that the new Civic Type will go on sale in 2023 and the first customer deliveries will start in Europe in early 2023. as yet we do not have any details on how much the car will retail for.

Source Honda

