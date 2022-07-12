New Honda Civic Type R coming 21st of July

Honda has revealed that it will be unveiling its new Civic Type R on the 21st of July, the carmaker published a teaser photo of the new Civic which you can see above.

The new Civic Type R will be unveiled on the 50th anniversary of the original Civic ad we are looking forward to finding out more details about the car.

Honda has today released its first teaser image of the all-new Civic Type R, ahead of its World Premiere at 4am (CET) Thursday 21 July 2022. This global unveil will showcase the car ahead of its arrival in Europe in early 2023.

Today also marks a day of celebration for Honda, as it is the 50th anniversary of the Honda Civic series, which first went on sale 12 July 1972. This year also represents the 25 years of the Civic wearing the crimson Type R badge.

You can find out more details about the new Honda Civic Type R over at the Honda website at the link below, we will have more details on the 21st of July. We are looking forward to finding out more information about the new Civic Type R and what sort of performance it will come with.

Source Honda

