Honda e Limited Edition starts at £38,120 OTR

Honda is launching a new Honda e Limited Edition in the UK and the car will start at £38,120 on the road, the car is based on the Advance Grade and it gets a number of upgrades.

This includes a new Premium Crystal Red paint and a range of black accents and some 17-inch black alloy wheels.

On sale from £38,120.00 OTR, the Honda e Limited Edition is based on the Advance Grade and is available for the first time in Premium Crystal Red paint with a host of contrasting black accents. Black badges have been introduced at the front and rear, and unique 17” black alloys, to further elevate the sleek and emotive styling of this urban EV.

Restricted to only 50 units across Europe, the new Limited Edition offers the most exclusive Honda e experience yet. Since being launched in Europe and Japan in 2020, the Honda e has received critical acclaim worldwide, applauded for its innovative design and progressive technology. It has won numerous awards, including World Urban Car of The Year and the Red Dot Design Awards.

You can find out more details about the new Honda e Limited over at Honda at the link below, just 50 units of the car will be made.

Source Honda

