New Honda Fit RS launching in Japan

Honda is launching an RS version of their Jazz in Japan, the car is called the Honda Fit RS, not many details about the car’s performance are known as yet.

Honda has released a teaser photo of the car which you can see above, it certainly looks interesting from the photo.

In this minor model change, while maintaining the concept of FIT, which can be selected according to the customer’s lifestyle and life stage, BASIC, HOME, and LUXE have a more neat new design, and CROSSTAR has a more crossover-like design. did. In addition, we will newly set RS (RS) that focuses on sporty design and driving quality. Honda’s unique two-motor hybrid system “e:HEV” *1 installed in the FIT provides more powerful driving with increased motor output and improved accelerator response.

The new RS features an exclusive front grille, front and rear bumpers, and rear spoiler, giving it a sporty look. In addition, the RS e:HEV is specially equipped with a deceleration selector and drive mode switch to meet the customer’s preference for driving.

FIT is a car that has continued to pursue the safety performance and usability necessary for comfortable use in all everyday situations. Honda SENSING *2 , an advanced safe driving support system that is standard equipment on all types, has been well received for its spacious interior, comfortable visibility, and ease of use.

As soon as we get some more details on the new Honda Fit RS, including some performance figures and also more photos, we will let you know.

Source Honda, Top Gear

