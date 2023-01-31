Nikon 50M Digital Sight 60 megapixel monochrome camera

Nikon has this week announced the availability of its new Digital Sight 50M monochrome camera which will be available to purchase next month from February 1, 2023. Equipped with a Nikon FX-format, Monochrome CMOS image sensor measuring 35.8 x 23.8 mm the camera is capable of capturing 16 megapixel images at a resolution of 9552 x 6336 pixels at 6 frames per second (fps). Other features of the monochrome camera include a ROI mode offering a resolution of 640 x 480 pixels at 225.9 fps.

The Nikon 50M Digital Sight monochrome camera features an F-mount lens mount and features a dual USB 3.2 GEN 1 ports allowing one to connect to a computer and another for input/output external synchronization says Nikon. For more details and full specifications jump over to the official Nikon website by following the link below. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Nikon, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Nikon monochrome camera

Nikon develops cutting edge research microscopes and digital imaging systems and has leveraged this technology to develop the Digital Sight 50M, a microscope camera specifically designed for large-volume, high resolution cell screening with an unprecedented 60-megapixel resolution. Using the camera in combination with NIS-Elements (sold separately) makes it possible to automate the workflow of acquiring and analyzing images and contributes to improved high-throughput screening, from search and identify to analysis.

“The Digital Sight 50M makes it possible to capture 60-megapixel, wide-field-of-view images and conduct high-precision analysis for large volumes of samples, such as cell cultivation well plates.*1 This camera can capture images of individual wells*2 with a single shot and acquire images of regions of interest (ROI) at higher magnifications, thereby making it possible to locate regions without the aid of the naked eye.”

“The Digital Sight 50M possesses a region of interest (ROI) mode that allows users to designate the region of a sample and capture images at high speeds. When using an ROI and employing the selectable binning modes, images can be captured at a maximum frame rate of 225.9 fps (640 x 480 pixels, 3×3 binning), making it possible to efficiently capture high-speed signals of moving samples.”

Source : Nikon





