Arducam Mega SPI camera designed for microcontrollers

Electronic enthusiasts, makers and hobbyists searching for a small three or five megapixel camera to use with their next microcontroller project may be interested in the Arducam Mega. Designed to provide a high resolution camera complete with autofocus perfect for low-power Internet of Things projects the Arducam Mega is now available from Kickstarter and has already raised over $40,000 thanks to over 400 backers with still three days remaining.

Compatible with a wide range of different platforms including Raspberry Pi, Arduino, Microsoft, TensorFlow, Edge Impulse, micros:bit and more. The SPI camera Arducam Mega offers 3MP fixed focus and 5MP autofocus options in a low profile form factor measuring just 33 x 33 x 17mm in size. Featuring an ABS enclosure, that can be mounted easily wherever you want.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $22 or £13 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“It’s extremely easy to use. High-level commands were built in and in front of you only left the simplest interface. High-level commands enable you to manipulate the camera through API access like using a DSLR camera via button clicks. Isn’t it cool? All this is derived from our mission since a decade ago: Make Computer Vision Hardware Easier.” —- LY Tang, COO”

SPI Camera

“The SDK is fully open-source. And we chose the lean architecture with a HAL (Hardware Abstraction Layer) so the communication between the platform and the camera becomes simpler and quicker. With the MIT license, you can integrate our SDK source code into your code without any concern. All of these not only make our camera so easy to use but also allow you to add a new MCU without effort.” —- Ben, R&D”

With the assumption that the Arducam Mega crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Arducam Mega SPI camera project review the promotional video below.

“One camera for all. This is how Arducam Mega works. It fits any Microcontroller with a standard SPI interface (either native or mimic one), 8-bit, 16-bit or 32-bit, ARM, RISC-V, or others. Only six pins are required. No memory is needed for register settings or frame buffers. Fully compatible with 3.3 and 5V systems. Arduino, Raspberry Pi Pico, STM8/STM32, ESP8266/ESP32, MSP430, MicroChip, micro: bit and countless more. ” —- Linda, Marketing”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the SPI camera, jump over to the official Arducam Mega crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals