Raspberry Pi prototyping kit hits Kickstarter

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts or those of you looking to learn how to code, electronics or using the excellent mini PC systems to build your own projects. Might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign from Sequent Microsystems based in California for a Raspberry Pi prototyping kit. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $24 or £20 (depending on current exchange rates).

“If you consider yourself handy with the soldering iron, and are familiar with the Raspberry Pi, you can use this kit to breadboard and test numerous ideas. You can even make final products which you can use to automate your home – read sensors, control lighting and much more. The kit has one main board with pluggable connectors, designed for through hole projects, and two add-on boards where you can experiment with a large variety of surface mount (SM) components.”

Raspberry Pi prototyping kit

“The Raspberry Pi GPIO pins are first connected to a 2×20 hole array placed right under the 2×20 connector. From here, the pins are routed to three 2×12 pin headers placed on the left, bottom and right side of the board, right next to the pluggable connectors. The pin headers serve a double purpose. The GPIO pins can be routed to the outside world by installing jumpers on the corresponding pin headers, or transferred to one of the two Add-On Breadboard Cards for Surface Mount projects.”

If the Raspberry Pi crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023.

“A 12 x 22 hole array allows you to experiment with your Through Hole projects. The top row of holes is a VCC bus bar which you can connect to 3.3V or 5V through a 3 pin jumper. The bottom row provides a convenient ground bus. All VCC pins are marked on the silkscreen with a square. The GND pins are marked with a circle. The card plugs into the Raspberry Pi GPIO connector with a tall, 2×20 male-female header, bringing all GPIO pins to the top. All GPIO pins are also routed to three 2×12 pin headers installed parallel to the pluggable connectors. “

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the prototyping kit, jump over to the official Raspberry Pi crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals