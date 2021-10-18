Learn how to code conversational AI applications with NVIDIA DLI

Developers and hobbyists wanting to learn how to code conversational artificial intelligent applications may be interested to know that NVIDIA has announced new upcoming DLI Training which can help you achieve just that. The training will allow you to quickly code, build and deploy with “production-quality conversational AI applications with real-time transcription and natural language processing capabilities“.

For more details jump over to the official NVIDIA site where you can register to be part of the workshops which will take place on Thursday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. PDT, UTC-7 and Wednesday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. CET/EMEA, UTC+1. During the course you will learn :

– How to deploy and enable pretrained ASR and NER models on Riva for a conversational AI application.

– How to fine-tune and deploy domain-specific models with TAO Toolkit.

– How to deploy a production-level conversational AI application with a Helm Chart for scaling in Kubernetes clusters.

“As the world continues to evolve and become more digital, conversational AI is increasingly used as a means for automation. This technology has been shown to improve customer experience and efficiency, across various industries and applications. Learn how to quickly build and deploy production-quality conversational AI applications with real-time transcription and natural language processing capabilities. You’ll integrate NVIDIA Riva automatic speech recognition (ASR) and named entity recognition (NER) models, with a web-based application to produce transcriptions of audio inputs and highlighted relevant text. “

Source : NVIDIA

