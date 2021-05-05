Imago VisionAI artificial intelligent camera supports Tensorflow Lite and AutoML Vision Edge

Developers and Tensorflow enthusiasts may be interested in a new smart artificial intelligent camera in the form of the Imago VisionAI. The VisionAI offers support for TensorFlow Lite or AutoML Vision Edge and runs on the Debian-based Linux operating system, making it easily programmable to meet the application needs through a Linux SDK with a VisionBox Interface C++ Library and FG camera library.

The unique smart camera has been designed for applications such as pattern recognition, classification, anomaly or defect detection in inspection applications, code reading, and other machine vision projects. The kit also comes with two 50cm M12 cables for Ethernet and I/Os.

Features of the Imago VisionAI artificial intelligent Linux camera :

– The freely programmable, compact AI image processing camera VisionAI for the rapid realization of individual Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning systems.

– Perfect combination of high computing power and compact image processing system

– Integrated Google Edge TPU for TensorFlow Lite and AutoML Vision Edge

– Open real-time inference system with full hardware access and flexible software options

“VisionAI is an embedded solution for image processing with which applications from the fields of AI, Deep Learning and Machine Learning can be easily realised. With its integrated Google Edge TPU, the real-time inference system supports the frameworks TensorFlow Lite and AutoML Vision Edge. This makes it ideally suited for tasks such as pattern recognition, classification, anomaly or defect detection in inspection applications, code reading and many other custom applications.”

Imago VisionAI (VisionSensor PV3 AI) camera specifications:

SoC – Unnamed quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor @ 1.8 GHz (likely NXP i.MX 8M Mini)

AI Accelerator – Google Edge TPU with up to 4 TOPS of AI processing power

System Memory – 2 GB DDR4 RAM

Storage – MicroSD card up to 32GB

Connectivity – Gigabit Ethernet M12 connector

Camera

1/1.8” 5MP mono or color CMOS sensor with 2560 × 1936 pixels resolution, up to 65 fps frame rate, 2.8 μm pixel size, partial scan support

C-mount lens mount with optional lens protection tube

LED strobe synchronized with shutter

I/Os – 8-pin M12 connector with 2x Inputs, 4x Outputs, 24V

Misc –

Power Supply – 24 VDC / (21….28 V)

Dimensions – 50 x 50 x 40.1 mm without tube. 4x M3 mounting holes

Weight – 198 grams with cables

Temperature Range – +5°C … +40°C

Source : Imago : CNX Software

