K-Way smart clothing uses Edge Impulse AI

The official Arduino team and K-Way clothing have teamed up to create a range of smart clothing using the Nicla Sense ME and Edge Impulse AI Technologies to create a jacket capable of sensing and interacting with its surroundings “like never before“. The Nicla Sense ME is a 9DoF smart motion sensor and a 4DoF environmental sensor equipped with AI capabilities.

The Nicla Sense ME board has been developed with Bosch Sensortec and enables developers to integrate with a wide range of IoT applications. The Nicla Sense ME – where “ME” stands for “Motion” and “Environment” – is the first to introduce Bosch Sensortec’s BHI260AP AI sensor system with integrated motion sensor, BMM150 magnetometer, BMP390 pressure sensor, and the unique BME688 4-in-1 gas sensor with AI and integrated high-linearity, and high-accuracy pressure, humidity and temperature sensors.

Smart clothing

“Imagine the possibilities generated by integrating advanced AI and powerful sensors into one of the most iconic outdoors jackets with a heritage that’s more than 50 years old. You could start sensing and interacting with the surroundings like never before. This is what we created here at Arduino: enclosing the Nicla Sense ME, the new sensory brain from Arduino, into the K-Way jacket, powered with Edge Impulse AI, to sense the external world and enable a new way to conceive smart clothing.”

“The Nicla Sense ME on the K-Way jacket recognizes in real-time whenever the air you’re breathing is polluted, can indicate changing weather conditions, and it communicates with you through a LED on the board or even a smart phone app. And what would you do with the same technology? If this question is intriguing to you, get ready and pitch your idea. Arduino, with the support of Edge Impulse, will select the best submissions and send over a jacket and a Nicla Sense ME for developing your ideas and make them come true!”

Source : AB



