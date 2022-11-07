Arduino Make Your UNO Kit lets you build your own microcontroller from scratch

If you are interested in learning how to solder and code you may be interested in the launch of a new electronics kit in the form of the Arduino Make Your UNO Kit. Created to enable you to build, code and solder your very own Arduino UNO Micro controller board by mounting every single component. The kit comes in a presentation box with all the components you need to start soldering and programming projects using the Arduino platform. Priced at $58.50 the Arduino Make Your UNO Kit is now available to purchase worldwide directly from the official Arduino online store.

“The first Arduino UNO was launched back in 2005, with a clear purpose to allow everyone who had an idea to make it possible through a simple and open interface. Many years have passed, technology has evolved, but we never forgot that initial thrill that came from opening up countless possibilities to so many makers. The Arduino Make Your UNO Kit is the natural extension of a story that will shape the makers of tomorrow, a step in the past to move forward in a brilliant future.”

Arduino Make Your UNO Kit

“Whether you are a beginner, a passionate maker, or a curious musician, the Arduino Make Your UNO Kit is the perfect gift for a 100% fun guaranteed experience (treating yourself is allowed)! After the learning, comes the fun part — the unique nature of Arduino Make Your UNO Kit is not just from the assembly. At the end of the process, you’ll have in your hands a full functioning synthesizer to create tunes to your own individual beat.”

“The Arduino Make Your UNO Kit is also the very first of a series of more sustainable production: the packaging comes in FSC certified paper, and converts into the container for the synth. Plus, even the practice solder board can be readily used as a keychain to minimize waste.”

