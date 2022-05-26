Samsung demos its new 200MP ISOCELL Image Sensor (Video)

Samsung has a new 200MP ISOCELL Image Sensor that will be used in smartphones, we are expecting it to be used in the next flagship Samsung device.

Samsung decided to use their new 200-megapixel camera to produce a 28-meter wide and 22-meter high photograph of a cat, the photograph was then placed on a giant billboard.

Since the photo was taken using a test board, the photographer first checked the screen and adjusted the composition. Then, the engineers modified the settings to optimize exposure and focus. After observing the cat’s movements, the film crew then used different methods to take a series of pictures. Photographer Hyunjoong Kim was curious to see the result since 200MP resolution is not easy to come by, even in DSLR cameras. “I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the raw image enlarged to 100%,” said Hyunjoong Kim. “I was truly astonished by the degree of detail. In that moment, I knew any prejudices I previously had regarding smartphone photography had been proven wrong.”

The printing process was far from easy, as obviously, a 616 square-meter image cannot be printed all at once. The picture had to be printed on twelve separate 2.3-meter-long pieces of fabric and then stitched together. The printout was then transported over on a truck and installed on the wall of a building using a crane.

Weare looking forward to finding out more details about the new Samsung 200MP ISOCELL Image Sensor and also which device it will be used on first.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals