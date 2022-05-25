New Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite headed to India

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was made official earlier this month and now the tablet is headed to India.

The device has been listed on Samsung’s website in India, it is now showing on Samsung’s support website with the model number SM-P613.

As a reminder, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet comes with a Snapdragon 720G mobile processor and also with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The tablet features a 10.4-inch LCD display that will feature a resolution o 2000 x 1200 pixels and it comes with Android 12 and Samsung’s One UI 4.0.

The device also comes with a 7040 mAh and it comes with AKG-tuned speakers and Dolby Atmos, the device also features a microSD card slot and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

When the tablet was revealed previously we did not have any details on what cameras the device would come with.

As soon as we get some more information on the new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet, including some information on pricing and a full list of specifications, we will let you know. As yet e do not have any details on exactly when the tablet will be launching in India.

Source GSM Arena

