2022 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite gets official

The new 2022 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is now official, the tablet has been listed on Amazon’s website in Italy.

The device looks like it will go on sale on the 23rd of May, so we can expect some sort of official announcement from Samsung before then.

The new 2022 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a 10.4-inch LCD display that will feature a resolution o 2000 x 1200 pixels.

The tablet will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile processor and also with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet will feature a 7040 mAh and it comes with AKG-tuned speakers and Dolby Atmos, the device also features a microSD card slot and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

This new Android tablet comes with Samsung’s One UI 4.0 and Google’s Android 12 OSm it appears to be only available in one color.

It is possible that there will also be other versions of this tablet with different RAM and storage options and there may also be an LTE version of the handset.

As soon as we get some more information on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and details on when it will land in other countries, we will let you know.

Source Amazon, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals