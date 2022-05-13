Samsung 6G Forum reveals more about 6G

Samsung previously mentioned they have been working on 6G and now the company has held the first Samsung 6G Forum.

Samsung has revealed more information about their plans for 6G technology, you can see more details on what they have planned below.

SVP Charlie Zhang of Samsung Research America makes a presentation on ‘Radio Technology Evolution for Beyond 5G and 6G’. He presents that while 6G technologies are still in their early days, a few emerging directions are taking shape and gaining momentum in academia and industry alike, including the support of a new spectrum such as upper mid-band in the range of 7-24 GHz and Terahertz (THz) band, novel antenna technologies, the evolution of duplex technology and network topology, spectrum sharing, Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a native part of the protocol design, etc.

SVP Takehiro Nakamura of NTT DOCOMO talks on ‘5G Evolution and 6G’, highlighting the research focused on technologies and services for 5G evolution and 6G is accelerating throughout the world. SVP John Smee of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. talks about ‘Driving Air Interface Innovation Toward 6G’, emphasizing the advanced wireless research and development along multiple vectors that will bring disruptive innovations and push technology boundaries to enable new and enhanced user experiences with 6G.

You can find out more information about the Samsung 6G Forum and the company’s plans for 6G technology at the link below.

Source Samsung

