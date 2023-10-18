The Meta Quest 3 virtual reality headset is now available to purchase and if you would like to know more about its internal workings and hardware. You will be pleased to know that the team over at iFixit have already taken its toolkit to the VR headset and disassembled it.

The teardown of the Meta Quest 3 VR headset reveals a host of features and specifications that set it apart from its predecessors, the Quest 2 and the Quest Pro. This article provides a detailed overview of the Quest 3’s hardware components and design, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses.

Depth sensor

The Quest 3 features a depth sensor or time of flight sensor, a notable addition that was absent in the Quest Pro. This sensor is instrumental in enhancing the headset’s capabilities in spatial mapping and object recognition, thereby providing a more immersive and interactive VR experience.

In terms of physical attributes, the Quest 3 is thinner than the Quest 2 but weighs 10g more. However, it is still 200 grams lighter than the Quest Pro, making it more comfortable for extended use. The headset is covered with a rubberised layer to block light leakage, but the clips securing it can be difficult to remove without causing damage.

One significant difference between the Quest 3 and the Quest Pro is the absence of eye-tracking in the former. This means the Quest 3 lacks the infrared emitters or sensors found in the premium headset, which could potentially affect user interaction in certain VR applications.

Meta Quest 3 VR headset teardown

Meta Quest 3 Specifications

The Quest 3’s mainboard is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 SoC, the XR2 Gen 2. This chipset is touted to offer better performance and power efficiency than the XR2+ found in the Quest Pro. The headset also features 8GB of RAM, which is more than the Quest 2’s 6GB but less than the Quest Pro’s 12GB.

The Quest 3 uses 2064×2208 LCD panels running at 120 Hz, an improvement over the Quest Pro but not quite as impressive as the micro-OLED panels anticipated in the Vision Pro. This high-resolution display, coupled with a full-color passthrough capability, delivers a visually stunning VR experience.

Battery replacement

The headset’s battery is replaceable but difficult to access, similar to the Quest 2’s battery. It has a capacity of 19.44 Wh, slightly less than the Quest Pro’s 20.58 Wh but more than the Quest 2’s 14 Wh. The Quest 3’s controller design is simpler than the Quest Pro’s, suggesting a move towards less complex controllers in future VR headsets. This could potentially make the controllers more user-friendly and cost-effective.

Repairability

Despite these impressive features, the Quest 3’s design is not without its flaws. It is more repairable than the Quest Pro but still complicated to dismantle. The difficulty in accessing the battery and the lack of repair manuals add to this complexity. Moreover, the unavailability of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) spare parts poses a significant challenge for users seeking to repair or upgrade their headsets.

The Quest 3 surpasses the Quest Pro in terms of display resolution, passthrough capability, and processor power, but lacks eye tracking. Its design is more repairable than the Quest Pro but still complicated to dismantle, and the battery is difficult to access. Due to these factors, and the lack of repair manuals and unavailability of OEM spare parts, the Quest 3 receives a repairability score of 4 out of 10. The Meta Quest 3 VR headset offers a unique blend of advanced features and hardware improvements, but its repairability and lack of certain features like eye tracking may leave some users wanting more. Despite these drawbacks, it remains a compelling choice for those seeking a high-quality, mid-range VR experience.



