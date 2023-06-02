Meta Quest 3 VR headset $500 unveiled by Mark Zuckerberg

Meta’s latest virtual reality headset, the Meta Quest 3, has just been unveiled by Mark Zuckerberg. Designed to provide users with combination of virtual and mixed reality, the MQ3 next-gen headset expected to hit the market later this year. Its standout features include a noticeably sharper display, amplified performance, as well as new Meta Reality advancements, all encompassed in a lightweight, more user-friendly design.

Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the design and new technology incorporated into the Meta Quest 3.

This Meta VR headset is set to launch worldwide where current Meta Quest products are also available to purchase with the Meta Quest 2 VR headset now slipping in price thanks to the launch of a new generation of hardware. Featuring a competitive price of $499.99 USD, the 128GB headset will cater to a broad array of users says Meta.

For those looking for a more spacious digital playground, an upgrade to larger storage capacity will also be on offer. You can expect more details to be made available later this year during the return of Meta Connect on September 27 2023. Prepare for a deep dive into the specifics of the headset as well as exciting discussions around Meta’s ongoing advancements in the field of virtual reality.

Meta Quest 3 VR headset

“Redesigned from the inside out, Meta Quest 3 is the wireless headset that can do it all. Enjoy more than twice the GPU processing power compared to Quest 2 thanks to the next-gen Snapdragon chip. Graphics will be smoother and faster on our highest resolution displays. Dazzling visuals and rich audio mean VR will be more immersive than ever. And with the introduction of Meta Reality, you’ll have the power to blend virtual elements into your physical space, letting you explore like never before.”

“With a 40% slimmer optic profile compared to Quest 2, Quest 3 is a sleeker, more comfortable headset. We also completely redesigned Quest 3’s Touch Plus controllers with a more streamlined and ergonomic form factor. Thanks to our advances in tracking technology, we’ve dropped the outer tracking rings so the controllers feel like a more natural extension of your hands and take up less space.

We also included TruTouch haptics that first debuted in Touch Pro to help you feel the action like never before. You can even upgrade to our fully self-tracked Meta Quest Touch Pro Controllers for a premium experience. And hand tracking will be supported out of the box, so you can explore without controllers, thanks to Direct Touch that lets you use just your hands to interact with virtual objects.”

Source : Meta



