Improve your Meta Quest 2 connectivity with D-Link’s wireless network adapter

The virtual reality gamers and enthusiasts especially those using the Facebook/Meta Quest 2 hardware may be interested in a new piece of kit in the form of the D-Link DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge wireless network adapter, specifically created to enhance your VR experience. D-Link has created a new wireless dongle created specifically for Meta Quest 2 thanks to an exclusive partnership with Meta.

Equipped with D-Link’s advanced Wi-Fi 6 firmware and Meta’s proprietary VR algorithms, the wireless adapter provides low latency wireless connectivity and improved Wi-Fi efficiency say the engineers responsible for creating the new hardware.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing has been released as yet, although press release says that the DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge wireless network adapter will soon be available throughout North America. But as soon as information comes to light we will keep you updated as always.

Wireless network adapter

” D-Link Introduce a new VR Air Bridge exclusively made for Meta Oculus Quest 2 headset. Designed for ultra-low latency and dedicated wireless connection for your PC and Meta Oculus Ques 2. The DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge provides high-performance wireless links between Meta Quest 2 and PCs/laptops, eliminating cable clutter to provide enhanced and safer VR gaming experiences.”

– Connect your Meta Quest 2 to your PC: Make a direct WiFi 6 connection between your Meta Quest 2 headset and your PC

– Expand your PC VR Gaming Library: Open your Meta Quest 2 to the world of PC VR gaming and access a wide range of PC VR games from the action-packed Meta Quest Rift Library

– Premium highly immersive PC VR Gaming Experience: Made for Meta, ensuring easy installation and optimal performance with your Meta Quest 2 headset when used with the wireless network adapter

“While connecting Meta Quest 2 through a PC/laptop will significantly boost performance and graphic quality, most gamers are connected via the home Wi-Fi router or a dedicated gaming router. Many home Wi-Fi router connections can be unstable and are likely affected by other connected home Wi-Fi devices. Gaming routers can be significantly higher in cost, more time consuming to set up, and definitely not tuned for optimized Meta Quest 2 connectivity,” explained CJ Chang, CEO of D-Link Corporation.

