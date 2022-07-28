Metaverse Quest 2 VR headset price increase announced

This week Facebook has announced its first ever drop in revenue, a decline in revenue for the second quarter and has also predicted that growth in the third quarter could fall even further. To help bolster its profits and revenue Facebook or rather Meta has also announced it will be increasing its Quest 2 virtual reality headset price by $100 next month.

Facebook recently changed its name to Meta and Zuckerberg has been investing heavily in creating his dream for a Metaverse which will allow him to monetize virtual reality environments, games and experiences. It is now already more expensive to enjoy the Metaverse with the Meta Quest 2 BR headset costing $400 and $500 for the 128GB and 256GB versions respectively. Meta explains more about the price increases.

Metaverse Quest 2 price increase

“VR’s momentum is undeniable. From gaming and productivity to fitness and beyond, VR has become increasingly popular as it positively impacts the ways we work, play, and connect with each other. People have spent over $1 billion on Meta Quest apps, helping to fuel developers’ businesses as they deliver the games and experiences that make VR great.”

“At the same time, the costs to make and ship our products have been on the rise. By adjusting the price of Quest 2, we can continue to grow our investment in groundbreaking research and new product development that pushes the VR industry to new heights. Even with these pricing changes, Meta Quest 2 continues to be the most affordable VR headset with a comparable feature set on the market. And each headset keeps getting better after you buy. From hand tracking improvements and Air Link to Meta Horizon Home, we’re constantly adding new features to make VR more social, intuitive, and immersive than ever before. We’ll continue shipping exciting new software updates to improve our products on a regular basis.”

“Now’s the right time for us to double down on our efforts to push the state of the art forward. We’ll continue working alongside the developers, early adopters, and die-hard fans who play and build for VR every day, and we can’t wait to keep sharing the work we’re doing at Reality Labs on the road to the metaverse. Keep an eye on Tech at Meta and this blog for all the latest.”

Source : Oculus

