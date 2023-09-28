Meta Quest 3 VR headset preorders open

The world of virtual reality is set to take another leap forward with the launch of the Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset. This innovative device, touted as the world’s first mass-market mixed reality headset, is set to be available from October 10, with pre-orders now open. The Meta Quest 3 VR headset is priced at £479.99 GBP for the 128GB version and £619.99 GBP for the 512GB version, making it a significant investment for those keen to experience the latest in VR technology.

For a limited time, purchases of Meta Quest 3 will include Asgard’s Wrath 2, a highly anticipated VR game, and a six-month trial of Meta Quest+, adding value to the initial purchase. This bundled offer is only available for the 512GB SKU, providing an incentive for consumers to opt for the higher storage option.

Meta Quest 3 VR headset

One of the standout features of the Meta Quest 3 is its mixed reality capabilities. This allows users to watch immersive NBA games or even open a portal to another dimension from the comfort of their living room. This immersive experience is made possible by the device’s enhanced graphic processing power, which is double that of Meta Quest 2. The Meta Quest 3 is also the first device to feature the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform, developed in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies. This advanced platform promises to deliver a more immersive and realistic VR experience.

In terms of content, over 100 new and upgraded titles are set to come to Meta Quest 3 by the end of 2023. The device is also backwards-compatible with Meta Quest 2, ensuring that users have a wide range of experiences to choose from.

The Meta Quest 3 also introduces a new feature that allows the headset to automatically map a user’s space and understand important elements like walls and furniture. This allows for interactive experiences that blend the virtual and physical worlds in innovative ways. From next year, the device will introduce “augments”, interactive virtual objects that can be customized by the user, adding another layer of interactivity and personalization to the VR experience.

4K+ Infinite Display

The Meta Quest 3 also boasts advanced display and optics technology. It features a 4K+ Infinite Display, a 30% increase in resolution compared to Meta Quest 2, and a next-gen pancake lens optical stack for a slimmer optic profile. This ensures that users can enjoy a high-quality visual experience, with crisp and clear images.

Ergonomic design

Comfort and customization have also been prioritized in the design of the Meta Quest 3. The device has a redesigned, thinner profile for a more customizable fit and balanced weight distribution. This ensures that users can enjoy extended VR sessions without discomfort. The Touch Plus controllers have improved sensations with TruTouch haptics and better ergonomics, and the device also features hand tracking and Direct Touch. The headset includes a lens distance adjustment wheel for more precise lens positioning and smooth distance adjustment, ensuring that users can achieve the perfect fit.

The Meta Quest 3 also offers a home theater experience with a wide range of streaming apps and a nearly 15% wider field of view compared to Meta Quest 2. This, combined with enhanced sound clarity and bass performance, with a 40% louder audio range than Meta Quest 2, ensures that users can enjoy a truly immersive multimedia experience. Finally, the Meta Quest 3 is designed to be easy to set up and use, requiring only a mobile device for the setup process. This ease of use, combined with the device’s advanced features and capabilities, makes the Meta Quest 3 a compelling option for those looking to experience the latest in VR technology.

Source : Meta



