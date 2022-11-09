Meta Quest 2 Fuel compact VR headset & controller charging station

Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset uses searching for a convenient way to charge both handsets and headset. Might be interested in a new compact VR headset charging station created by the team over at Turtle Beach. The Fuel will officially launch later this month but is now available to pre-order priced at $79.99, £69.99 or €79.99 depending on your location, with shipping expected to start sometime around November 21, 2022.

” Two 20-hour battery packs for the controllers ensure VR gamers never miss a beat, while the magnetic charging system keeps the headset and controllers in-place, charged up, and ready for deep and immersive VR gaming. “

Turtle Beach Meta Quest 2 Fuel VR charging station

Rechargeable Controller Battery Packs: Dual battery packs deliver 20-hours of battery life per pack and eliminate the need for environmentally harmful disposable batteries.

Simple Magnetic Charging: Slotted battery door covers on the controllers and a USB-C to magnetic pin dongle for the headset make for easy magnetic charging in just 2.5 hours.

Complete, Compact Design: Charge your entire Meta Quest 2 VR setup all at once while taking up minimal space on your desktop or gaming setup thanks to a compact design.

Convenient LED Dashboard: Always know when your Meta Quest 2 is ready to use with clear battery indicators on the charging station, with an amber color indicating charge in progress and green indicating 100% charge.

“We continue to grow our best-selling Turtle Beach brand beyond gaming headsets. This year, we’ve expanded our top-rated game controllers and simulation product families with groundbreaking and innovative new products, and now we’re entering the VR category with our Fuel VR charging station,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “Not only does the Fuel VR keep gamers’ Meta Quest 2 gear powered-up and ready to use, but it also looks modern and sleek and provides an organized, space-saving solution perfect for storing everything when you’re back in the real world.”

Source : Turtle Beach



