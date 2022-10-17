MagCharge magnetic wireless power bank for iOS and Android 

MagCharge is a new magnetic charging wireless power bank designed to be used with both Android and iOS devices and is equipped with a rechargeable 5,000 mAh battery. Designed by a team of engineers based in Bern, Switzerland the wireless power bank has this month launched via Indiegogo and offers 20W fast charging technology at an affordable price. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $ or £56 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Urgent battery needed? No problem. The MagCharge Powerbank charges your smartphone with fast wireless charging. With up to 10 Watt the MagCharge Powerbank sets a new standard in wireless charging speed. Forget about those old-school bulky Powerbanks! The MagCharge Powerbank is compact and extremely light, weighing in at just 200g (7.05 oz). Plus, it has a large 5000mAh battery which can charge your phone up to 2 times before needing recharged..”

Wireless power bank

Assuming that the MagCharge funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the MagCharge magnetic wireless power bank project review the promotional video below.

“With the USB-C PD port, the Powerbank can also charge devices that do not support wireless charging. With up to 20 watts of fast charging, your phone will charge faster than ever. An iPhone 12 is charged 65% in 30 minutes. The USB-C port is also used to recharge the Powerbank itself with the included cable.”

“With a simple LED indicator, you can always see your battery status. An additional LED indicates when wireless charging is active. From now on, you no longer have to search for the right cable. The MagCharge Charger sticks magnetically to the back of your smartphone and charges it wirelessly. No matter if using Apple or Android.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the magnetic wireless power bank, jump over to the official MagCharge crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



