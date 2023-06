Meta Quest+ VR subscription service announced

Meta has introduced its new subscription service, Meta Quest+. Designed with VR gamers in mind, this service seeks to simplify your journey in the virtual realm by curating a selection of immersive games for your convenience. It’s available at a monthly fee of $7.99 or an annual fee of $59.99, with the annual offering providing gamers with a 37% saving when compared to paying monthly.

New subscribers are treated to an enticing deal where they get to try out the service for just $1 in the first month if they sign up before the end of July. Here’s what you can expect:

Two monthly VR titles : Every month, subscribers will receive two carefully curated VR titles. These could be anything from mainstream crowd-pleasers to under-the-radar marvels, and even classic throwbacks.

Access exclusive to Meta Quest Store : The Meta Quest+ service can only be availed from the Meta Quest Store, ensuring a seamless user experience.

A growing game library : Your collection of VR games will grow each month as new titles are added. As a subscriber, you will continue to have access to these games for as long as you are subscribed to Meta Quest+.

Hardware compatibility: The service is compatible with Quest 2, Quest Pro headsets, and it's also forward-compatible with the upcoming Quest 3.

To give you a flavor of what to expect, let’s take a peek at some of the forthcoming game offerings. The first pair of games to be featured include the thrilling action-rhythm FPS ‘Pistol Whip’ from Cloudhead Games, and the retro arcade adventure ‘Pixel Ripped 1995’ by ARVORE Immersive Experiences.

In the following month, expect a blend of social VR gameplay with ‘Walkabout Mini Golf’ by Mighty Coconut and frantic action in ‘MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE’ by Terrible Posture Games says Meta.

Source : Meta



