Code a Llama 2 API with multiprocessing support using Python

Meta has made a significant contribution with the release of the Llama 2 Large Language Model (LLM). This “open-source” tool, available free of charge for both research and commercial use, is a testament to Meta’s commitment to promoting openness in AI. It provides a platform for widespread testing, innovation, and improvement, empowering developers to kickstart AI-powered projects.

Llama 2 is a collection of pretrained and fine-tuned models, with scales ranging from 7 billion to 70 billion parameters. The fine-tuned version, Llama-2-chat, is specifically optimized for dialogue use cases. The models were pretrained using publicly available online data and further refined using Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF), employing methods like rejection sampling and proximal policy optimization (PPO).

In terms of performance, Llama 2 and its variants outshine other open-source chat models on most benchmarks, making them a viable alternative to closed-source models. These models have been evaluated for their helpfulness and safety, aligning with Meta’s vision of responsible AI development.

Llama 2 API with multiprocessing

The video tutorial below provides valuable insights into creating an API for the Llama 2 language model, with a focus on supporting multiprocessing with PyTorch. The Llama 2 language model has been installed in an EC2 instance along with a Flask API, which is compatible with the chat GPT and runs on Port 5000.

Unconventional Coding also highlights the challenges encountered during the initial testing phase with the 7B model, the smallest model, and how these were addressed. For instance, issues arose when the port was already in use and when running larger models. To overcome these, the MP variable was set to 2 for the 13B model and to 8 for the 70B model, indicating the number of different processes needed to run the model.

The API was then modified to run the model in multiple processes, but not Flask. It was further refined to use PyTorch’s multi-processing feature to distribute the model across multiple processes. The API now operates by initializing a list of processes, starting all the Llama processes, waiting for Llama to be initialized, and then initializing Flask.

The Llama 2 API reads from request queues and writes to response queues, enabling it to handle requests and responses from multiple processes. It is compatible with the chat GPT API and can be run from a single Python file. The API can be accessed publicly and does not currently have an API key system.

The tutorial also addresses the issue of splitting responses into chunks, which required further modification of the API. It now works by splitting the response content into parts and creating a response for each part. The API has a limit on how much it can generate, which can be adjusted as needed.

Llama 2 represents a significant stride in the AI community, providing a versatile and powerful tool that aligns with Meta’s vision of open and responsible AI development. This tutorial serves as a comprehensive guide for developers and researchers interested in creating an API for the Llama 2 language model, with multiprocessing support using Python.



