Llama 1 vs Llama 2 AI architecture compared and tested

Meta has made a significant contribution with the release of Llama 2, a state-of-the-art, open-source Large Language Model (LLM). This powerful tool is freely accessible to individuals, creators, researchers, and businesses, marking a significant stride in Meta’s initiative to promote openness in AI. The release of Llama 2 is a testament to Meta’s commitment to fostering an open approach to AI, encouraging collaboration among a broad community of developers and researchers.

Llama 1 vs Llama 2

Llama 1

Model Sizes: Trained in four sizes: 7, 13, 33, and 65 billion parameters. Performance: The 13B parameter model outperformed GPT-3 on most NLP benchmarks, and the largest model was competitive with state-of-the-art models. Accessibility: Initially released under a noncommercial license, the weights were later leaked to the public. Commercial Use: Access was gated to researchers with restrictions on commercial use. Parameter Efficiency: Known for being more parameter-efficient and outperforming larger commercial models like GPT-3. Open Source Status: Not mentioned as fully open-source.

Llama 2

Model Sizes: Released in three sizes: 7, 13, and 70 billion parameters, with a potential future release of a 34B parameter model. Performance: Outperforms other open-source models in both natural language understanding and head-to-head comparisons. Accessibility: All models, including Llama 2 – Chat, are released with weights and are free for many commercial use cases. Commercial Use: Available for both research and commercial use. Training Data: Trained on 40% more data than Llama 1. Context Length: Has double the context length compared to Llama 1. Fine-tuning: Tuned on a large dataset of human preferences (over 1 million annotations) for helpfulness and safety. Open Source Status: Described as open source, but disputed by the Open Source Initiative.

Key Comparisons

Llama AI architecture compared and tested

Llama 1 and Llama 2 are two significant generations of Large Language Models (LLMs) released by Meta. These models have not only pushed the boundaries of NLP but also opened new avenues for research, innovation, and commercial applications. This comparison highlights the key differences, similarities, and innovations in both generations.

Llama 1: A Groundbreaking Start

Llama 1 marked a turning point in the field of AI with its more parameter-efficient approach. Trained in four sizes: 7, 13, 33, and 65 billion parameters, it showcased impressive performance, outperforming larger models like GPT-3 on many benchmarks. Despite its smaller size, Llama 1 proved competitive with state-of-the-art models such as PaLM and Chinchilla.

However, Llama 1’s release was primarily under a noncommercial license, with restrictions on commercial use. The weights were later leaked to the public, leading to broader accessibility, but it still remained a tool mainly for researchers.

Llama 1 laid the groundwork for Meta’s success in the LLM domain, achieving impressive performance and efficiency. However, Llama 2 has built on that foundation, introducing more diverse model sizes, innovative techniques, and fine-tuning methods. With its open-source status, commercial accessibility, and commitment to safety and sustainability, Llama 2 stands as a significant contribution to the AI community.

Llama 2: Evolution and Expansion

Llama 2 represents an ambitious advancement over Llama 1, with several key enhancements:

Model Sizes: Llama 2 comes in versions ranging from 7 billion to 70 billion parameters, with a potential 34 billion parameter model in the future. The larger the model, the higher the accuracy. Architecture and Innovations: Using the standard Transformer architecture, Llama 2 introduces novel techniques like pre-normalization using RMS Norm, Swigglue as an activation function, and Rotary Position Embedding (ROPE). These innovations contribute to its robust performance. Performance: Llama 2’s performance is remarkable, outperforming open-source models like Llama 1 and Falcon on popular benchmarks like coding, common sense reasoning, reading comprehension, and math. Though it doesn’t take the top spot against closed-source models like GPT-4, it is still considered a potential substitute for them. Fine-tuning and Dialogue Optimization: The fine-tuned version, Llama-2-chat, is optimized for dialogue, using RLHF and Ghost Attention. This makes it a versatile tool for developers and highlights Meta’s focus on creating models tailored for specific use cases. Training and Data: Trained on 40% more data than Llama 1, with a larger context length, Llama 2 benefits from a more diverse and extensive dataset. This expansion has contributed to its improved performance and versatility. Accessibility: Llama 2 is open-source and free for both research and commercial use. This represents a significant shift from Llama 1 and aligns with Meta’s vision of open and responsible AI development. Safety and Ethics: Meta ensured no user data was used in training Llama 2, and the training set was curated to avoid negative societal biases. This consideration highlights Meta’s commitment to ethical AI practices. Environmental Impact: Meta’s transparency about the carbon footprint of building Llama 2, including offsetting 100 tons of the total 539 tons of CO2 equivalent, showcases a responsible approach to sustainability. Partnership and Impact: Being used by Meta to expand their partnership with Microsoft, Llama 2 is attracting attention from industry professionals, academics, and policymakers. It emphasizes Meta’s role as a leader in the AI community.

While both generations have their own merits and demerits, the evolution from Llama 1 to Llama 2 encapsulates the broader trends in AI development: increased openness, collaboration, ethical considerations, and technological innovation. As Llama 2 continues to make waves in the industry, it exemplifies Meta’s vision of empowering developers and fostering responsible AI development.



