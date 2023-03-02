Cisco LoRaWAN and 450MHz LTE modules for Internet of Things (IoT)

Emily Kasman has taken to the official Cisco blog to introduce the company’s new modules for LoRaWAN and 450MHz LTE and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The new modules have been showcased at this years Mobile World Congress in February of 2023 and take the form of two pluggable interface modules (PIM) designed for the the Cisco Catalyst IR1100 Rugged Series Routers. One module offers long-range wide-area network (LoRaWAN) connectivity and and the other 450MHz private LTE connectivity.

“Wireless networking technologies are constantly evolving. The Cisco Catalyst IR1101 is a modular router that supports a variety of backhaul technologies to meet your exact needs: Ethernet and xDSL as well as many different 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G radio bands and categories. Pluggable modules can be easily swapped to adapt to changes and avoid costly rip-and-replace upgrades, especially as 2G and 3G services are being sunset. The Cisco Catalyst IR1101 can be expanded to host a second wireless cellular module and more Ethernet and serial ports, as well as general purpose input/output (GPIO) and data storage to handle the most advanced use cases.

Cisco LoRaWAN Internet of Things modules

“Customers have asked us to connect their battery-powered LoRaWAN sensors to their networks—and we are delivering with the new LoRaWAN module. The module enables the Cisco Catalyst IR1100 Rugged Series Router to be a LoRaWAN gateway—delivering LoRaWAN connectivity to industrial IoT sensors that typically require low bandwidth, operate on battery, and can be deployed in difficult-to-reach locations.

“Unlike many other LoRaWAN connectivity solutions, the new module in the Catalyst IR1101 can fit in space-constrained and distributed industrial environments, giving customers the flexibility and scale to install in the locations that are best for them. Furthermore, using the Catalyst IR1101 with two modules allows for an integrated LoRaWAN gateway with 4G/5G backhaul capabilities in a single router that’s easy to deploy in tight spaces.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In the meantime jump over to the official Cisco LoRaWAN product page for more information, videos and specifications.

Source : Cisco





