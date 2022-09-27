FarmBOX Raspberry Pi IoT sensor monitors the best growing conditions

Horticulturists, hobbyists and indoor gardeners looking for a unique monitoring system that is capable of providing insights into the best growing conditions for your crops however large or small. Might be interested in a new Raspberry Pi powered Internet of Things smart sensor and monitoring system aptly named the FarmBOX.

Providing artificial intelligent analysis, live camera feedback automatic intelligent watering and more the system features its own companion smartphone application which is currently available for Android devices and will hopefully roll out to iOS devices in the near future. Built using a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 WH mini PC the system uses a Seeed Studio Wio Terminal available to purchase for $36.

Monitor the best growing conditions

“FarmBOX is an IoT device designed to enable AI powered sustainable monitoring and growing of plants. FarmBOX has sustainable and advantageous applications for both everyday consumers and agricultural Farmers. The main features of FarmBOX are the ability to automatically adjust plant watering based on sensor readings and the ability to run an AI model to send alerts regarding plant ripeness and overall plant health. The AI model can be a standard model provided by FarmBOX or a self-trained model implemented by the user. FarmBOX devices have a companion Android App that can be used to manage the device, for example sending new or pre-set settings to the FarmBOX, viewing a live feed from its camera, receiving alerts and managing automatic firmware updates.”

“Unlike most other Farm-related IoT Devices, FarmBOX doesn’t just take sensor readings, it has the ability to interpret sensor readings and to decide when best to water the plant or when to save water when the plant doesn’t require watering. Another unique feature of FarmBOX is that it is also an open platform, which means that it can be easily extended by end users. One example is in related to it’s AI functionality, users can either use one of our pre-trained AI models, or easily train their own.”

For more details on the project created to provide details and feedback for the best growing conditions available, check out the official project page by following the link below to the official Hackster.io website.

