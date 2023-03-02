Nokia C22 smartphone unveiled at MWC 2023

Nokia previously unveiled their new C32 and G22 smartphones and now we have another new device, the Nokia C22.

The Nokia C22 is designed to be a budget-friendly smartphone, the handset comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset comes with an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A mobile processor and the device features 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot for expansion and the handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 10W charging.

The Nokia C22 smartphone comes with Android 13 (Go Edition) and the handset has two cameras on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the back of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, there is also a 3-megapixel macro camera.

On the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera for making video calls and taking selfies, the device will come in a choice of two colors, Midnight Black and Sand. You can see more information about this new Nokia smartphone over at Nokia at the link below.

Source Nokia





