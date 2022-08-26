Twitter integrates podcasts into Spaces

Twitter has announced that it will be integrating podcasts into its platform with its redesigned Spaces Tab on iOS and Android.

This new feature is being rolled out since yesterday and you can find out more details on how it will work below.

Starting Thursday, August 25, we’re integrating podcasts into Twitter as a part of our newly redesigned Spaces Tab. We know that some discussions need more than 280 characters, and bringing people closer to the ideas, content, and creators they know and love is core to Twitter no matter where the conversations take place.

So how will it all work, and how can you check out Twitter’s new podcasts for yourself? Take a look below for everything you need to know about this exciting update.

Integrating podcasts into Spaces, where audio conversations happen on Twitter, is another way we’re continuing to invest in audio creators. To do this in a simple and intuitive way that allows listeners to simply hit play and go, we started with a redesigned audio experience in the Spaces Tab.

This redesign introduces personalized hubs that group audio content together by specific themes like News, Music, Sports, and more. Now Twitter listeners will be able to easily access a more personalized selection of live and recorded Spaces discussing the topics that are most relevant to them.

You can find out more details about Twitters redesigned Spaces Tab and he integration of podcasts into their app at the link below.

Source Twitter

