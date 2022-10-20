QNAP 10GbE and 2.5GbE SD-WAN QHora routers

QNAP has this week launched its new generation 10GbE and 2.5GbE SD-WAN QHora routers, extending its current range with the addition of two new routers in the form of the QHora-322 and the QHora-321. Designed to provide “ultimate high-speed wired networking” the next generation SD-WAN routers provide enterprise-grade Mesh VPN networking, wired connectivity and more.

Equipped with enterprise grade quad core processor the QHora-322 is fitted with 3 x 10GbE ports and 6 x 2.5 GbE ports while the QHora-321 provides 6 x 2.5 GbE ports.

– QHora-322: Quad-core processor, 4 GB RAM; 3 x 10GBASE-T ports (10G/ 5G/ 2.5G/ 1G/ 100M), 6 x 2.5 GbE RJ45 ports (2.5G/ 1G/ 100M/ 10M); 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 port.

– QHora-321: Quad-core processor, 4 GB RAM; 6 x 2.5 GbE RJ45 ports (2.5G/ 1G/ 100M/ 10M).

“Both QHora models offer flexible WAN/LAN configurations for optimized network deployment, achieving high-speed LAN, streamlined cross-site file transfer, independent operation of multiple segments, and auto mesh multi-site VPN. Furthermore, both QHora models enable interconnected Mesh VPN topology via QuWAN (QNAP’s SD-WAN technology), providing reliable network infrastructure for prioritized network bandwidth, automatic WAN failover and centralized cloud management.”

QNAP Router

“”Data security is a primary concern for organizations and personal users. To secure remote access and prevent potential attacks, it is highly recommended to connect the QHora router in front of your NAS device for remote access scenarios. With additional features such as the firewall and SD-WAN-provided IPsec VPN, QHora routers deliver a secure networking experience, and effectively reduces potential threats of data loss from malware and ransomware,” said Frank Liao, Product Manager of QNAP.”

“It’s strongly recommended to pair QHora-322 with a QNAP NAS for businesses to perform secure remote backup: By using the Hybrid Backup Sync through QuWAN, you can transfer files and snapshot files between multiple NAS through a secure encrypted network. For enhanced security, you can also connect your NAS (QNAP or otherwise) directly behind the QHora-322 to prevent attacks.”

Source : QNAP



