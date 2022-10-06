QNAP TVS-hx74 ZFS NAS storage powered by 12th Gen Intel Core CPU

QNAP has this week launched its new range of high-performance network attached storage systems in the form of the TVS-hx74 QuTS hero NAS series. Three new systems have been unveiled offering a wide variety of different storage solutions depending on your needs starting with the 4-bay TVS-h474, 6-bay, TVS-h674 and 8-bay TVS-h874. All three new NAS storage systems are powered by 12th Gen Intel Core multi-core/multi-thread processors.

The new QNAP TVS-hx74 supports up to 128 GB dual-channel DDR4 memory, and features two 2.5GbE ports together with the inclusion of M.2 2280 PCIe slots. Enabling the TVS-hx74 NAS series to use NVMe PCIe SSDs to boost IOPS performance if needed.

“QNAP’s TVS-hx74 is the ideal entry-level ZFS NAS for SMBs,” said Meiji Chang, General Manager of QNAP, adding “The multi-core processors and versatile expandability also fulfill multi-tasking demands in enterprise IT environments and provide abundant computing resources for virtualization applications.” “We are excited to see QNAP employ Intel’s cutting-edge solution within their latest NAS series. The 12th Gen Intel Core multi-core/multi-thread processors will deliver excellent computing performance for accelerating SMB virtualization applications and graphical demands,” said Jason Ziller, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel Corporation.”

QNAP NAS storage

“With an Intel Core i5 six-core Processor to support the ZFS-based QuTS hero operating system, the TVS-h874 SMB NAS ensures data integrity and supports block-level inline data deduplication and compression, near-limitless snapshots, real-time SnapSync, and SSD optimization. Whether for mission-critical file servers, virtualization servers, collaborative video editing, or efficient data backup and recovery applications, the TVS-h874 delivers an ideal NAS solution. The high-performance TVS-h874 provides PCIe Gen 4 (up to twice the transmission speed of Gen 3) expandability, M.2 NVMe SSD caching, and 2.5GbE connectivity for high-speed virtualization network environments.”

“The TVS-hx74 running ZFS-based QuTS hero operating system ensures data integrity and supports block-level inline data deduplication and compression, near-limitless snapshots, and real-time SnapSync. Featuring PCIe Gen 4 (up to twice the transmission speed of Gen 3) expandability, M.2 NVMe SSD caching, and 2.5GbE connectivity, the TVS-hx74 tackles demanding business challenges in storage, backup, virtualization, and application servers.”

Source : QNAP



