Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



New QNAP TS-x64 2.5GbE 4-bay and 6-bay NAS storage

By

QNAP NAS storage

QNAP has this week introduced new additions to its ever expanding range of network attached storage solutions unveiling their latest creations in the form of the 4-bay TS-464 and 6-bay TS-664 quad-core 2.5 GbE network storage specifically designed for home professionals and office locations. The new QNAP TS-x64 2.5GbE NAS storage is equipped with M.2 NVMe SSD slots, PCIe Gen 3 expandability for 10 GbE or 5 GbE connectivity and 4K HDMI output.

The QNAP TS-464 and TS-664 are powered by an Intel Celeron N5105/ N5095 quad core 4 thread processor offering a burst up to 2.9 GHz and can be support by up to 16 GB dual-channel memory. The CPU is also equipped with Intel’s AES-NI encryption engine, Jason Ziller, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel Corporation explains more.

“By integrating Intel’s Celeron high-performance processor and providing 2.5 GbE speeds, M.2 PCIe Gen 3 slots and PCIe Gen 3 expansion slots, QNAP’s TS-x64 includes cutting-edge hardware to fulfill high-bandwidth data transmission and virtualization applications,” said Meiji Chang, General Manager of QNAP. “We are excited to see QNAP adopt the latest Intel Celeron N5105/N5095 quad-core processors for its new NAS series, allowing SMB users to take advantage of the flexible I/O and performance capabilities of the processor for their performance-demanding applications.”

QNAP M.2 2280 NAS storage slots

QNAP NAS storage SSD slots

Source : QNAP

Filed Under: Hardware, Top News



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Geeky Gadgets