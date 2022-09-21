New QNAP TS-x64 2.5GbE 4-bay and 6-bay NAS storage

QNAP has this week introduced new additions to its ever expanding range of network attached storage solutions unveiling their latest creations in the form of the 4-bay TS-464 and 6-bay TS-664 quad-core 2.5 GbE network storage specifically designed for home professionals and office locations. The new QNAP TS-x64 2.5GbE NAS storage is equipped with M.2 NVMe SSD slots, PCIe Gen 3 expandability for 10 GbE or 5 GbE connectivity and 4K HDMI output.

The QNAP TS-464 and TS-664 are powered by an Intel Celeron N5105/ N5095 quad core 4 thread processor offering a burst up to 2.9 GHz and can be support by up to 16 GB dual-channel memory. The CPU is also equipped with Intel’s AES-NI encryption engine, Jason Ziller, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel Corporation explains more.

“By integrating Intel’s Celeron high-performance processor and providing 2.5 GbE speeds, M.2 PCIe Gen 3 slots and PCIe Gen 3 expansion slots, QNAP’s TS-x64 includes cutting-edge hardware to fulfill high-bandwidth data transmission and virtualization applications,” said Meiji Chang, General Manager of QNAP. “We are excited to see QNAP adopt the latest Intel Celeron N5105/N5095 quad-core processors for its new NAS series, allowing SMB users to take advantage of the flexible I/O and performance capabilities of the processor for their performance-demanding applications.”

