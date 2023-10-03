ViewSonic ViewBoard IFP52-2 interactive displays

ViewSonic has recently announced the completion of its lineup of education solutions certified under the Android Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement (EDLA). This milestone is marked by the introduction of the ViewBoard IFP52-2 Series, a comprehensive solution that integrates the Android operating system with the Google Play Store. This integration provides teachers, students, and IT administrators with a suite of collaboration tools and security measures, catering to the diverse needs of schools and classrooms globally.

The ViewBoard IFP52-2 Series is an all-in-one solution, offering 65″, 75″, and 86″ screen sizes to fit various classroom setups. This flexibility in size options ensures that schools can select the most suitable display for their specific needs, enhancing the learning experience for students and teachers alike. The series also features an upgraded 4K UHD interactive display with an integrated front-facing multimedia soundbar, providing high-quality audio-visual capabilities for a more immersive learning environment.

ViewBoard interactive displays

In addition to the hardware features, the ViewBoard IFP52-2 Series interface comes with a customizable Android 13 launcher with a Google search bar. This feature allows users to easily navigate and access the tools and applications they need. Moreover, the series provides full access to the Google Play Store, expanding classroom possibilities by providing access to a wide range of educational apps like Chrome, Google Maps, YouTube, and Google Drive.

For schools looking to upgrade their existing interactive displays, ViewSonic offers the VPC-A31-O1 slot-in PC module. This module provides an easily serviceable solution, allowing schools to enhance their current systems without the need for a complete overhaul. This approach aligns with ViewSonic’s Ecosystem as a Service (EaaS) strategy, which aims to provide flexible and scalable solutions that can adapt to the evolving needs of educational institutions.

The ViewBoard IFP52-2 Series also comes with integrated myViewBoard software, which features digital whiteboarding and screen-casting software. These features enable interactive learning experiences, promoting collaboration and engagement among students.

Security and privacy

Security is a paramount concern in today’s digital learning environments, and ViewSonic has addressed this issue with robust cybersecurity measures in the ViewBoard IFP52-2 Series. These measures include Google security patches, firmware updates, and automatic app updates, ensuring that the system remains secure and up-to-date.

The Android EDLA-certified ViewBoard IFP52-2 Series will be available starting in October 2023. As an added bonus, customers in the EU will receive a complimentary one-year trial of the gamified learning app Weco Play. This app further enhances the learning experience, making education more engaging and enjoyable for students.

The launch of the ViewBoard IFP52-2 Series marks a significant step forward in ViewSonic’s commitment to providing EDLA-certified education solutions. By integrating the Android OS and Google Play Store, offering flexible hardware options, and ensuring robust security measures, ViewSonic is paving the way for a more interactive, secure, and engaging learning environment for schools and classrooms around the world.

Source: ViewSonic



