Android 14 should be released tomorrow

It looks like Google is planning on releasing their Android 14 software update tomorrow, the news was leaked by mobile carrier Telus on their website, and it has now been removed from their site.

The carrier recently listed on its website that all Pixel devices back to the Pixel 4a will be getting the Android 14 software update on the 4th of October, which is tomorrow.

Google is holding a press event tomorrow for the launch of its latest Android devices, this will include the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones and the new Pixel Watch 2 smartwatch.

The event will take place tomorrow at 10 AM ET or 3 PM BST, and Google is holding the event in New York, it will be live-streamed on the company’s YouTube Channel, you can see the video below for the live stream.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Android 14 software update and also the new range of Google Pixel smartphones and the new smartwatch.

We will have full details of the new Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the new Pixel Watch 2 when they are made official at Google’s “Made by Google” press event tomorrow.

Source Droid Life



