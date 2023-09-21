How to use Standby Mode on the iPhone in iOS 17

Apple recently launched their new iOS 17 software update for the iPhone, this update comes with a range of features including the new STandby Mode, this guide will show you how to use this new mode on your iPhone. Standby Mode is a new feature in iOS 17 that turns your iPhone into a smart display when it’s charging in landscape mode. It’s similar to the Nightstand Mode that’s been available on the iPad for a few years, but it’s more powerful and versatile.

Standby Mode shows you a variety of information at a glance, including:

The time and date

The weather

Upcoming events

Reminders

HomeKit controls

Live Activities

You can also use Siri to control your iPhone while it’s in Standby Mode, without having to unlock it.

To use Standby Mode, you’ll need to have an iPhone that supports iOS 17 and an always-on display. Currently, the only iPhones that support always-on displays are the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro models. It will work on other devices without always-on displays but only until that device goes to sleep.

Once you have a compatible iPhone and iOS 17 installed, follow these steps to use Standby Mode:

Plug your iPhone into a charger.

Place your iPhone in landscape mode on a charging stand.

Make sure your iPhone is locked.

Standby Mode will automatically turn on.

Here are some of the things you can do with Standby Mode:

View information at a glance: You can see the time, date, weather, upcoming events, reminders, and HomeKit controls all on one screen.

Use Siri: You can use Siri to control your iPhone without having to unlock it. For example, you can say “Hey Siri, play my favorite playlist” or “Hey Siri, turn on the living room lights.

Use Live Activities: Live Activities are real-time notifications that stay on your lock screen, even when your iPhone is locked. With Standby Mode, you can see Live Activities for things like sports games, food deliveries, and ride-sharing apps.

To customize Standby Mode, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app.

Tap StandBy.

From here, you can turn Standby Mode on or off, enable Night Mode, and choose which notifications you want to receive in Standby Mode.

Here are some tips for using Standby Mode:

To get the most out of Standby Mode, place your iPhone on a charging stand so that it’s at a comfortable viewing angle.

You can use Standby Mode to control your HomeKit devices without having to unlock your iPhone. For example, you can say “Hey Siri, turn on the bedroom light” or “Hey Siri, set the thermostat to 72 degrees.”

If you’re using Live Activities, you can tap on a Live Activity to open the corresponding app. For example, if you have a Live Activity for a sports game, you can tap on it to open the sports app and watch the game live.

Overall, Standby Mode is a powerful and versatile new feature in iOS 17. It’s a great way to get information at a glance and control your iPhone without having to unlock it. Youc an find out more details about this new feature in IOS 17 over at Apple’s website at the link below,

Source & Image Credit: Apple



