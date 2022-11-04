iOS 16.1 Live Activities feature in action (Video)

With the recent release of the iOS 16.1 software update, Apple introduced its new Live Activities feature for the iPhone.

The new Live Activities feature is designed to show you live information on your iPhone’s Lock Screen, things like live sports scores, and more.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us a look at the iOS 16.1 Live Activities feature in action and we get to find out details about some of the best apps that support this new feature.

As we can see from the video this is a great feature for the iPhone and a great way to keep track of things like sports scores and more.

The way the information is displayed on your Lock Screen varies depending on the type of device, on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, the Live Activities are displayed in the new Dynamic Island. On other iPhones, the Live Activities are displayed at the bottom of the Lock Screen.

In order to use these new Live Activities on your iPhone you will need to download the latest iOS software which is iOS 16.1. You can install this update by going to Settings > General > Software update > Download and Install on your device.

