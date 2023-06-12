Even more iOS 17 features revealed (Video)

Last week Apple released their first beta of iOS 17, they also released betas of macOS Sonoma, tvOS 17, iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10. We have already seen a number of videos of the new iPhone software and now we have another one.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at some more features that have been recently discovered in iOS 17, these are not ones Apple announced and were not featured in the previous video.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with this software update, this includes some major design changes including a range of new widgets which are designed to be more interactive and useful than the previous ones. This update also comes with a new Standby mode which will turn your iPhone into a Home Hub-type device when docked in landscape mode and much more.

We are expecting Apple to release this update later this year, probably in September along with the new iPhone 15 range of smartphones, There will be four new iPhones launching, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. We should also get the iPadOS 17, tvOS 17 and watchOS 10 software updates at the same time.

