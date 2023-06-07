macOS Sonoma in action (Video)

Apple unveiled the next generation version of their macOS software at WWDC 2023 on Monday, it is called macOS Sonoma and it is expected to launch sometime later this year, the software will bring a wide range of new features to the Mac.

We previously heard about some of the new features coming to the Mac with macOS Sonoma and now we get to find out more information on these in a new video from Luke Miani, let’s find out some more details about the new macOS.

As we can see from the video there are a lot of new features coming to the Mac with the macOS Sonoma software, this includes a range of design changes, updates for existing apps, and much more.

We are expecting Apple to release their next major version of macOS later this year, if Apple follows what it has done in previous years then we should see the new software released in either October or November. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date on the next version of Apple’s macOS software, we will let you know.

If you are wondering if your Mac will be eligible for the update then please check out our article on the Macs which will be eligible for the macOS Sonoma software update.

Source & Image Credit Luke Miani



