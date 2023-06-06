Will my Mac get macOS Sonoma?

Apple unveiled macOS Sonoma at WWDC 2023 yesterday, this new major software update will bring a wide range of new features to the Mac. If you are wondering whether your Mac will be eligible for the macOS Sonoma software update, we have details on all of the compatible Macs.

Some of the Macs which were supported by macOS Ventura will not be supported by the new macOS Sonoma software, this will include the 2017 MacBook Air, the 12-inch 2017 MacBook, and the 2017 MacBook Pro.

So it looks like Apple will drop support for three Macs from 2017 with this new software, update, you can see a list of eligible Macs below that will receive the next major release of Apple’s macOS.

These Macs will get the macOS Sonoma update:

iMac Pro 2017 or later

Mac Mini 2018 or later

MacBook Pro 2018 or later

MacBook Air 2018 or later

Mac Pro 2019 or later

iMac 2019 or later

Mac Studio 2022 or later

As yet we do not know when Apple will release this new software update for the Mac, what we do know is that it will be later this year if Apple follows what they have done in previous years then we can expect the update to be released in either October or November. As soon as we get some details on a potential release date, we will let you know.

If you are wondering if your iPhone and iPad will get the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 software updates, you can find out more details on all eligible models of the iPhone and iPad in the article we published earlier today.

Source Apple



