macOS Sonoma unveiled at WWDC

As well as the new iOS 17 and watchOS 10, Apple also revealed a new version of their macOS software, macOS Sonoma, and this new software will bring some major new features to the Mac, plus a range of design changes and more.

This will include new Interactive Widgets for the Mac, plus enhanced video conferencing, major updates for Apple’s Safari, a new range of screen savers, and improved Gaming on the Mac.

“macOS is the heart of the Mac, and with Sonoma, we’re making it even more delightful and productive to use,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “We think users are going to love macOS Sonoma and the new ways it enables them to personalize with widgets and stunning new screen savers, see new levels of gaming performance, and gain powerful productivity for video conferencing and browsing with Safari.”

Stunning screen savers and powerful widgets unlock an entirely new way to personalize. Users can now place widgets right on the desktop, interact with them with just a click, and through the magic of Continuity, access the extensive ecosystem of iPhone widgets on their Mac. In macOS Sonoma, video conferencing also gets more engaging with great new features to help users present remotely, like Presenter Overlay, which places a presenter on top of the content being shared, and Reactions, which enables fun gesture-triggered video effects in cinematic quality. Significant updates come to Safari, taking the web experience to the next level. Profiles keeps browsing separate between multiple topics or projects, and web apps provide faster access to favorite sites.

The new macOS Sonoma software is expected to land sometime later this year, it may be released at the same time as iOS 17 in September or it could be slightly later in October or November, as soon as we get some more details about its release date we will let you know.

Source Apple



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals