Apple iOS 17 features announced (Video)

Apple will unveil iOS 17 at their Worldwide Developer Conference next month, the software will be released later this year along with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro smartphones.

Now Apple has revealed some of the features that will be coming to the iPhone in iOS 17, this includes a new range of accessibility features, which will include Assistive Access, Live Speech, and much more. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at some of these new features coming to the iPhone.

As well as the features listed above, Apple has also revealed some other new features which you can see below.

Deaf or hard-of-hearing users can pair Made for iPhone hearing devices directly to Mac and customise them for their hearing comfort.3

Voice Control adds phonetic suggestions for text editing so users who type with their voice can choose the right word out of several that might sound alike, like “do,” “due,” and “dew.”4 Additionally, with Voice Control Guide, users can learn tips and tricks about using voice commands as an alternative to touch and typing across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Users with physical and motor disabilities who use Switch Control can turn any switch into a virtual game controller to play their favourite games on iPhone and iPad.

For users with low vision, Text Size is now easier to adjust across Mac apps such as Finder, Messages, Mail, Calendar, and Notes.

Users who are sensitive to rapid animations can automatically pause images with moving elements, such as GIFs, in Messages and Safari.

For VoiceOver users, Siri voices sound natural and expressive even at high rates of speech feedback; users can also customise the rate at which Siri speaks to them, with options ranging from 0.8x to 2x. Apple will make their new iOS 17 official at WWDC 2023 next month, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the next major release of Apple’s iOS software. Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals