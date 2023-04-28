More iOS 17 features revealed (Video)

Apple will unveil iOS 17 at their Worldwide Developer Conference in June, we previously heard some details about the software and now we have some more information on what is coming to the iPhone in Apple’s next major iOS update.

The video below from Zollotech gives us some details on some recently leaked iOS 7 features that are coming to the iPhone, let’s find out some more details about these new features.

As we can see from the video, apple will be bringing the Health app to the iPad, at the moment the app is only available on the iPhone and the Apple Watch, the app will also be getting a range of new features.

Apple will also introduce a new journaling app for the iPhone, plus there will be a range of new features for the Lock Screen on the iPhone, there will also be updated to the Music app and much more.

We also heard previously that Apple is expected to allow sideloading on the iPhone to comply with new EU rules, this will allow alternative app stores on the iPhone which will be a major change for Apple.

While Apple will unveil iOS 17 at their Worldwide Developer Conference in June, the software will not be released for some time after that, we are expecting it to land in September along with the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro handsets. As soon as we get some more details about the next major release of iOS, including any possible release dates, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





