What to expect from iOS 17 and WWDC 2023 (Video)

Apple is expected to unveil its iOS 17 software at their Worldwide Developer Conference in June, we are also expecting to see iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, a new version of macOS, tvOS, and more.

Now we have a video from Zollotech that gives us some details on what to expect from Apple at their Worldwide Developer Conference and also what to expect from the next major release of iOS.

While Apple will unveil iOS 17 at their Worldwide Developer Conference during their Keynote on the 5th of June, the software will not actually be released until much later in the year, it is expected to be made available in September along with the new iPhone 15 range.

As well as software there will be a number of new hardware devices announced at this year’s Worldwide Developer Conference, this will include the new Apple Reality Pro AR and VR headset, which is a significant announcement for Apple.

We are also expecting to see some new Macs at the event, this should include a new 15 inc MacBook Air, and a new Mac Pro although this one is not definite, there is also the possibility of a new iMac.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about exactly what Apple has planned for their iOS 17 software update and also the new hardware that will be made official at WWDC 2023.

Source & Image Credit: Apple





