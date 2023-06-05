iOS 17 could change ‘Hey Siri’ to ‘Siri”

Apple will unveil iOS 17 at their Worldwide Developer Conference later today, we previously heard about some of the new features and now we have some details on a possible other change coming in the software.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning on changing their ‘Hey Siri’ prompt to just ‘Siri’ you can see what he had to say about the possible change below.

The company is working on an initiative to drop the “Hey in the trigger phrase so that a user only needs to say “Siri”—along with a command. While that might seem like a small change, making the switch is a technical challenge that requires a significant amount of AI training and underlying engineering work.

The complexity involves Siri being able to understand the singular phrase “Siri” in multiple different accents and dialects. Having two words — “Hey Siri” — increases the likelihood of the system properly picking up the signal.

As well as iOS 17, Apple will be unveiling iPadOS 17, a new version of macOS, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, and more, we are also going to see some new hardware at their Worldwide Developer Conference.

Apple is expected to unveil its new Apple Reality Pro mixed reality headset at the event, we will also see some new Macs including a new 15 inch MacBook Air and more, we will have more details later today.

Source Mark Gurman, MacRumors

Image Credit: Omid Armin



